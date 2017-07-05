ILO Tasks International Community On Work Policy Guidance

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has urged the international community to provide policy guidance on the sweeping changes in the world of work.

The ILO Director-General, Mr Guy Ryder, said this at the opening of the 5th Regulating for Decent Work (RDW) Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, last Monday.

According to a statement, made available to newsmen in Abuja, the three-day meeting would focus on major transformations in the world of work.

Ryder said that the conference was imperative in order for the international research community to be able to contribute to the ILO discussion on the future of work.

He noted that the major policy challenges were linked to the governance of work, diversification of employment situations and the various terms used to refer to non-standard forms of work.

The ILO director-general stressed the importance of translating the search for solutions into the debates at important policy making fora such as the G20, among others.

“Let me remind you all that the future of work is not predestined and it is what people make of it which made regulating decent work so important,” he said.

According to him, the conference will address concerns of a universal basic income, which goes beyond the economic policy discussion.

He also said the conference would discuss how policies regarding labour regulation should evolve in the light of the changing employment landscape.