Gunmen KillTwo In Rivers

Unknown gunmen last Monday reportedly killed two young men in Alode community in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The report also had it that the President of Alode Community Youths, Prince Princewill Osarogigi, popularly called Osarowa was also shot by the unknown assailants but was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The attack on the Alode community’s youth leader was not unconnected to the crisis allegedly brewing in the area since his emergence as the youth president.

A source who spoke to The Tide on condition of anonymity said they heard gun shots in the area which made everybody to scamper for safety, adding that later, the bodies of two young men from the community were discovered in the community.

According to the source, the youth president who was also shot was immediately rushed to hospital for medical treatment. It was also discovered that the unknown assailants allegedly mutilated their victims with machete cuts.

“We heard gun shots and later discovered that two boys were shot and killed by unknown gun men this afternoon and we don’t know which group of persons that carried out this deadly operation, the youth president was also shot on leg, and was later rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.