Group Dismisses Lawmaker’s Recall Claims

A group of elders and political leaders in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State has dismissed claims that the people of the area are working to recall the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Marshall Stanley Uwom and restated its determination to sustain support for the lawmaker to enable him deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The group, in a statement, at the weekend, said the “attention of the elders and leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abua/Odual LGA has been drawn to media reports purporting to commence a process to recall the member representing Abua/Odual Constituency, who doubles as the Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marshall Stanley Uwom.

“Our findings indicate that the proponents of the so-called recall do not mean well for the LGA,” the statement signed by Chairman, Abua/Odual Chapter of the PDP, Kenigheni Wariboko, noted.

“We dissociate our party from this absurdity, and advised these elements not to toy with the peace in Abua/Odual LGA,” the statement warned.

“We wish to use this medium to call on the good people of Abua/Odual LGA to discountenance these media reports, and urged the security agencies to closely monitor the activities of these elements whose ultimate aim may be to return Abua/Odual to the dark past,” the group stressed.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana