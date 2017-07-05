Foundation Coordinates $700m Dev Programmes In 45 Countries

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) has coordinated development programmess worth more than 700 million dollars across 45 countries in the past 20 years.

According to a statement from the AU Commission yesterday, Executive Secretary, ACBF, Prof. Emmanuel Nnadozie, said this at the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU.

The AU formally endorsed ACBF as its specialised agency for capacity development following the Resolutions of the 28th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly in January.

Nnadozie said: “We do accept with humility, this endorsement of the African Union which is a clear pointer to the fact that for the past 26 years, ACBF has undoubtedly proved, through its work, to be Africa’s knowledge and capacity building service provider of choice.

“In over two decades, we have robustly coordinated capacity development programmes worth over 700 million dollars across 45 countries,

“We have also helped to set up over 40 reliable policy think tanks that advise African governments on the policies to implement to drive development through capacity development.

“Our production of several hundred evidence-based knowledge products on Africa’s capacity needs, and on practical trajectories has proved to be fundamental.

“We have made a solid promise to deliver even more for the continent in our 2017 to 2021 Business Strategy. “

He added that the strategy would be based on facilitating effective development delivery and supporting countries to achieve tangible development results.

He further said strategy would also focus on enhancing the private sector and civil society to contribute to sustainable development and promote knowledge sharing.

Nnadozie said that the ACBF would also focus the capacity needs of African countries, the AUC and Regional Economic Communities to facilitate the implementation of Agenda 2063 in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

African leaders and delegates attending the Assembly of the AU lauded efforts of the ACBF to strengthen capacity building in countries in the region since its endorsement as a specialised agency.

ACBF now falls within the category of AU bodies known as “Specialised Agency Set up by Member States”.

Agencies under that category are set up voluntarily by AU Heads of State and are outside the AU structure, managerial and budgetary control.

Such agencies have the mandate to examine and address a specific issue, goal or objective that falls under the general mandate of the AU.

The specific mandate of the ACBF is to provide capacity development support for the implementation of the AU’s Agenda 2063 and the SDGs.