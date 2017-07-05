Economic Recession: ‘Shun Old Ways Of Doing Things’

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, has charged Nigerians to shun old ways of doing things but cooperate with the judiciary, if they are serious with seeing the nation get out of its present economic woes.

Onnoghen, gave the charge in a remark he made at the weekend in Calabar at the reception/state banquet which was organized by Cross River State Government to honour him.

He urged Nigerians to do things within the ambit of the law, stressing that, it was only the law that governs the activities of our daily life.

In his words, “I urge every Nigerian, home and abroad to try and live within the confines of the law of the land and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If we are able to do just that, we will be sure of ensuring that peace and unity reign in the country.”

Onnoghen appealed to Nigerians to shun impunity, and all acts of which he said, were inimical to the promotion of unity and development of the country, noting, “if we do that, we would have succeeded in helping the judiciary do better justice when need be, because you see, when we live by the law and not just impunity, that is the only way forward.”

The Nigeria chief justice stressed that, the time has come when all acts of lawlessness would no longer be tolerated by the law, as it was bigger than every man and no respecter of any one in the country.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar