CP Condemns Agitation For Nigeria’s Break Up

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammad Danmallam, says the ties existing between Nigerians are unbreakable as they transverse regional, religious and ethnic boundaries.

Danmallam, who told newsmen in Enugu recently that historical relations between the citizens had made them inseparable condemned the agitation for the breakup of the country, describing it as “unfortunate” and “regrettable”.

“The call by both sides to divide Nigeria is quite unfortunate and it is uncalled for.

“In this country, we have gone far (historically), we have gone far when you look at it.

“I told some group of people both MASSOB (Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra), youths wearing army uniform that we arrested on 24th of last month precisely, that they are not doing good to we, the Nigerian people.

“Because the Igbo in Diaspora – Igbo living outside the South East geo-political zone, when you see their investments, when you see what they have; even on a platter of gold when you tell them to take it home, this place (South East) cannot contain it. That is one.

“Two, I tell them that an average Igbo man is an adventurer, is an entrepreneur, he is self-employed and he is a labour employer.

“So for them to tell them come home is not reasonable.

“For the call by the Northern youths, I thank God that some of the Northern elders and prominent people, have reacted immediately.

“Like my own emir, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, the Emir of Katsina, has said that he is ready to defend the Igbos even if it will him his life.

“And I am telling you that there are millions of Northerners with similar opinion. Igbos, they, have so integrated with the larger part of this country that nobody can chase them out anywhere.

“And it might interest you to know that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim K. Idris, has issued a statement directing all the CPs in state commands to arrest and charge to court those people championing this ethnic sentiments and all these things they are doing are against the Constitution.”

The commissioner advised Nigerians to use dialogue to resolve issues of conflict notwithstanding the degree of disagreement.