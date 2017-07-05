Court Remands Man For Stealing

A 23-year-old unemployed man, Sodiq Felix, who pleaded guilty to stealing and unlawful escape from custody, was last Monday in Lagos remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons, Apapa, by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate, Mr Y.O. Ekogbulu, who gave the ruling, said the accused should be kept behind bars, pending sentence by the court.

Felix, a resident of Agege area of Lagos, is being tried for stealing and escaping from lawful custody.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Clement Okuoimose, the accused committed the offences in April at Emiloju Street, Agege, Lagos.

He said that the accused was arrested over the theft of two phones and unlawful escape from police custody.

“The accused stole phones valued at N33, 000 property of one Mrs Ogochukwu Igwe and he was arrested and put in custody.

“He deceived the police that he wanted to urinate, when he was removed from the cell to urinate, he jumped through the fence and escaped.

“All efforts made by the police to trace and re-arrest him proved unsuccessful until he was later arrested in June,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 106 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Tide reports that the Section 106 stipulates seven years in jail for escape from lawful custody.

The case was adjourned until July 13, for sentencing.