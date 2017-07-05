Aviation Union Suspends Plan To Picket NCAA

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), has suspended plan to picket the offices of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over staff welfare issues.

NUATE’s General Secretary Olayinka Abioye confirmed the development to newsmen in Lagos yesterday.

Abioye said the protest, which would have began on Wednesday, was called off due to moves by the NCAA management to resolve issues raised by the union.

“The NCAA management has written to us to inform us that they have set up a committee to look into the issues raised and the committee is expected to submit its report in two weeks.

“So, on this basis, we have suspended our plan to picket the NCAA which would have started tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said.

Abioye said the union would await the outcome of the committee’s findings, and expressed optimism that it would favour the affected workers.

Our source reports that the union had on June 27 issued a one-week ultimatum to the NCAA demanding issuance of promotion letters to all staff who passed its last promotion exercise.

The ultimatum was contained in a letter signed by Abioye and addressed to the Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman.

The union had threatened to ground NCAA operations nationwide if its demand was not met.

According to the union, its stand was based on complaints, agitations and frustrations expressed by the affected workers.