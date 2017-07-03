Wike Harps On Unity

Two events last week in Government House took the lead in the media. The Sallah visit of the governor with some state leaders to Sokoto State. The visit was to underscore the unity amongst the various parts of the federation which Chief Nyesom Wike has been championing over the years. The governor also attended Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide confab in the United States of America.

Last Sunday, at St. Martins Anglican Church Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, the governor explained the dissolution of the state executive council. He stated that the action was to re-organise the machinery of government and move the state forward.

The church’s thanksgiving at Ogu was in honour of the majority whip of the state House of Assembly, Hon Evans Bipi. He particularly lauded Bipi for his unwavering loyalty, since from the beginning of the struggle for the enthronement of a NEW Rivers State.

Last Monday, the governor played host to the Muslim community, as a way of celebrating Eid el fitri. The governor assured them, that he would continue to sponsor them for hajj, as his administration believed in the spiritual development on the people.

He used the event to condemn the recent call by some youths in the North asking Ibos to quit the area. He said, “Nigeria must be one. All of us will live together. All of us are free to do business anywhere in the country. Whether you are from the North, you are free to stay here and do business”.

But before the governor hosted the Muslim community, he had visited the site of the deteriorated portions of the Aba/Port Harcourt Expressway and ordered that repair works should commence, so that commuters playing the route will not face difficulty.

Two days later Chief of Staff, Chief Emeka Woke explained why the governor had taken up the challenge even though the road is federal’s. He blamed some federal parastatals for failing to meet their own end of the agreement, as they failed to pay their contributions.

Last Tuesday, Chief Nyesom Wike alongside some prominent traditional rulers and political leaders paid a sallah visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III. At the palace, Wike declared that the people of Rivers State believed in the unity of the country, noting that they will work for the country to stay united.

Last Wednesday, the Ogonis rose in agreement to endorse Chief Wike for a second term. The Ogonis namely under the PDP umbrella and led by Senator Lee Maeba said Wike had worked and performed beyond expectation to get a second term.

The Wife of the State Governor, Justice Suzette Nyesom Wike played host to Nigerian Army officers Wives Association (NAOWA) last Friday in Government House.

She called for the setting up of a trust fund that would cater for the welfare of armed forces personnel families. She pointed out that the administration of Chief, Wike remained committed to the welfare of security personnel serving in the state.