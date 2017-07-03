Transporter Faults FRSC On Psychiatric Test

As the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) commences its enforcement of subjecting traffic law offenders to psychiatric test nationwide, the President of Rivers Drivers Transport Co-operative Union Limited, Mr Binoye Sunday has faulted the idea, saying it is another means of extorting money from the motoring public.

Sunday, who bared his mind in an interview with our correspondent in his office in Port Harcourt, Friday described the exercise as an avenue to legalise their extortion.

According to him, they should use a better way as provided in the Road Safety Act, stressing that, “if any driver commits traffic offence, let him or her face the law accordingly and not to take the person to psychiatric hospital for test.

He asserted that with the level of poverty in the country, some people are bound to be crazy for some minutes while on the steering and also charged FRSC to carry out their lawful responsibilities without much announcement as the Road Safety Act has given them the authority.

The union president said the FRSC should do the right thing at the right time and not be over-zealous to their employers because it is a bad attitude.

Sunday opined that as the corps was set to take any road traffic offender for psychiatric test, let them also prosecute those who refused to use over-head foot bridges, adding that they also violate traffic law and that it should not only be for the drivers alone.

He, however, cautioned motorists especially commercial drivers to always obey traffic rules, drive safely and modestly to live to see tomorrow and avoid being victims to the authorities.