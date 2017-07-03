Transactions Remain Upbeat At Exchange …As Indices Up By 1.88%

Major highly capitalised equities posted price increases on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last Thursday, pushing market indicators up by 1.88 per cent.

The Tide source reports that the market capitalisation against anticipation of month end dressing grew by N212 billion or 1.88 per cent, to close at N11.504 trillion, against the N11.299 trillion achieved on Wednesday.

Also, the All-Share Index which opened at 32,657.30 rose by 612.54 points or 1.88 per cent to close at 33,269.84, following gains by some blue chips.

Seplat recorded the highest price to lead the gainers’ table, gaining N5 to close at N465 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain N4.98 to close at N204.98, while Nigerian Breweries appreciated by N4.19 to close at N158.72 per share.

PZ industries increased by N2.07 to close at N22.77 and Mobil Oil added N2.02 to close at N250.02 per share.

On the other hand, CAP topped the laggards’ chart with a loss of N1.25, to close at N32 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank trailed with a loss of 30k to close at N35.70, while May and Baker was down by 22k to close at N4.29 per share.

Livestock Feeds dipped 5k to close at N1, while Transcorp declined by 4k to close at N1.46 per share.

United Bank for Africa, for the second consecutive day remained the toast of investors’, accounting for 175.99 million shares worth N1.62 billion.

It was trailed by Access Bank with 54.82 million shares valued at N512.58 million and Transcorp traded 43.82 million shares worth N63.83 million.

Diamond Bank traded 26.30 million shares valued at N33.74 million, while Zenith International Bank exchanged 20.03 million shares worth N422.02 million.

Our source also said that the volume of shares traded closed higher by 13.72 per cent, with a total of 439.23 million shares valued at N4.81 billion, transacted in 4,594 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 386.24 million shares worth N3.30 billion achieved in 4,372 deals on Wednesday.