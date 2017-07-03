RVHA Speaker Slams FG Over Neglect Of Roads

The Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA), Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, has flayed the Federal Government for neglecting its roads in Rivers State.

Ibani, who condemned Federal Government’s non-chalance last Thursday, in an interactive session with officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), led by the new Sector Commander in Rivers State, Mr Imoh Etuk, in his office in Port Harcourt, said it was unfortunate that after two years of the APC-led Federal Government in office, there was still no federal project in Rivers State.

The Speaker, who blamed the Federal Government over the poor states of Port Harcourt-Oyigbo Federal road, and Akpajo-Eleme Federal road, told the FRSC officers that it was the state government that has been maintaining federal roads in the state.

Ibani also assured the FRSC that the Assembly would continue to give the corps its legislative support to reduce accidents on the roads in the state and as well help create awareness in their various constituents on the effective uses of roads.

He thanked the FRSC delegation for their visit, assuring that the Assembly would continue to partner with the Corps to make the state accident free.

Congratulating the new Sector Commander for Rivers State, Mr. Imoh Etuk, Ibani charged him to discharge his duties in accordance with the law, adding that the state government was determined to support federal government agencies to give the state new developmental outlook in consonance with New Rivers Vision Policy in the state.

Earlier, the new Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr. Imoh Ekuk, said he led the Corps’ delegation to identify himself with the State Assembly leadership.

Etuk said that the Corp was also seeking the support of the Assembly for an awareness campaign on the importance of safety on the roads.

He stated that the lawmakers, as representatives of the grassroots, were critical in the efforts to ensure that the people easily imbibe safety rules.

The new Sector Commander (Etuk) assured the Assembly and the people of Rivers State his determination to ensure accident-free roads in Rivers State.

Enoch Epelle