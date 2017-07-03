RVHA Cautions Firms Against Discrimination Of Rivers Indigenes

Rivers State House of Assembly, has warned against discriminating of indigenes of the state by multinational oil companies.

Speaker of the House, Hon Ikuiny-Owaji Ibani issued the warning when management of Halliburton Energy appeared before the House.

The company was invited in the course of investigation over alleged mass sack of Rivers indigenes by the company.

He said law makers would fight against the attitude of the multinationals which were denying indigenes of the state employment opportunities among other forms of discrimation.

He emphasised that the House would use Halliburton Energy as a test case and urged other companies to give indigenes of the state their due and fair share in their operations.

Other members of the House also expressed dismay and wondered why the companies chose to place indigenes of the state on redundancy when other workers from other parts of the country were highly favoured.

The House stressed the need for competent indigenes of the state must to be fairly treated by the companies, stressing that the House would not watch to see companies operating in the state deny indigenes their fair positions.

Chris Oluoh