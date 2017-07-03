RSU Students Get New Exco

Students of the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt have elected an 11-member executive into the institution’s Students Union Government, (SUG), with Mr. Bestman Azuonwu emerging as the president.

Also elected were Stella Izidor, Kalada Pepple, Johnson Sunny and Samuel Ile, as vice president, secretary, assistant secretary and financial Secretary respectively.

Opara Okechukwu was elected as D.O.S., Sokaribo Sokaribo, welfare secretary, Johnson Kennedy, PRO, Adeshina Olawale, Director of Sports, Atsu Isaac, Director of Transport, while Queen Jaja was elected as Auditor-General.

Speaking at the occasion, the Director, Youth, Education and Counselling in the State Ministry of Youth Development, Mr. Loveday Chibuzor Agbam stated that the Rivers State University has set a pace in the conduct of a peaceful students’ election for other institutions of higher learning across the country to emulate.

Mr. Agbam who served as an external observer during the election, described the entire process of the election as peaceful, credible and commended the students of RSU for exhibiting a violence-free attitudes during and after the election.

According to him, “the election shows that the future of the youths is bright as demonstrated by the students of Rivers State University, The E-voting system as demonstrated here is practicable and indeed a panacea to forestall electoral malpractice and rigging. I recommend it to all universities in Nigeria. If RSU can get it right, all electoral bodies in Nigeria should adopt the same system”, he stated.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, and Dean of Student Affairs of RSU, Dr. Isaac Zeb Obipi while declaring the results of the various positions contested commended all the aspirants for their spirit of sportsmanship displayed throughout the electoral process, adding that the election was free and fair, and was keenly contested.