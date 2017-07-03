RSLGSC Boss Cautions Staff Against Unruly Acts

Rivers State Local Government Service Commission has cautioned staff of the 23 local government councils against acts that might cause councils loss of revenues through court cases.

Executive Chairman of the Commission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini said this while declaring open a two-day capacity building workshop on local government and the law organised by the commission in conjunction with Emerge Generale Limited for the various categories of staff in Port Harcourt.

Nmerukini who was represented by High Chief Stephen Ihua Maduenyi said that incessant legal tussles by councils will not only derail its service delivery to the people, but will also make it to lose revenues.

He said that the commission will continue to update the knowledge of its staff to enable them discharge quality services to the people and urged them to take the workshop serious.

Also speaking, Professor Joe Amadi Echendu said that local government councils have the duties and obligations to deliver on their services to the people.

Echendu said that staff of the councils need to know the rules and regulations governing their operations with a view to enabling them discharge their responsibilities to the public.

He said that knowledge of the laws governing the operations of councils will enable them avoid areas that will drag the councils into unnecessary litigations with the public.

The Consultant, Mr Bisi Ezekwu said, that the workshop was imperative as most staff of councils and political appointees do not appreciate the wide-ranging functions of the local government councils.

According to him, “many more do not know the limits of their powers or are indifferent as to the consequences of their actions”.

He expressed the hope that the workshop will enable participants to fully appreciate the enormous functions of the LGAs which they run and how best to go about their functions within the bounds of the laws of the land.