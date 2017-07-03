Rivers Hoopers Back To Winning Ways

Rivers State basketball team in the National Basketball League (Southern Conference) at the weekend returned to winning ways after suffering first home loss to Kwara Falcons last Thursday in Port Harcourt.

In a competitive but largely comfortable game, the Royals, subdued Oluyole Warriors 79-61 points to eclipse memories of the poor outing against the Falcons.

Hoopers won each of the four quarters to inflict second defeat of the season on their opponents who were on an eight-match winning streak before visiting Port Harcourt.

The Hoopers came into the game strongly with the intention to maintain their chances of making the play offs as comfortable as possible. They led 22-eight points in the first quarter and extended it to 37-18 points in the second.

The Oluyole Warriors came in stronger in the third quarter clinching an impressive 26-20 points by Hoopers to trail 44-57 points. But whatever hopes of a comeback they might have entertained were effectively extinguished by the home side in the fourth quarter after romping to 79-61 points victory.

Speaking after the match, Arebiyi Sunday, the Warriors captain said that it was a game of basketball in which they gave out their best but it proved not to be enough. He described Hoopers as a good side that has beaten them twice this season.