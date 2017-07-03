Poor Marksmanship Worries Rivers Angels’ Coach

Coach of Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt, Edwin Okon, has expressed mixed feelings over scoring chances missed by his team despite their 2-0. Victory against visiting Heartland Queens of Owerri on Wednesday.

Okon disclosed this at the weekend during an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, they played against a side that will play for five minutes and then lied down on the pitch just to delay which made it quite difficult for the team.

“I am however, still happy with the three points” Okon said.

“It was a good one but not too good because of the missed chances in the first half”, Okon added.

Meanwhile, it was a two second half goals from Chioma Wogu and Cynthia Aku that ensured the Nigeria Women Football League Champions, Rivers Angels secured the 2-0 win over visiting Heartland Queens of Owerri at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

Techinical Adviser of the Angels, had made an early substitution in the 46th minute with Wogu coming on to replace Amarachi Ojinma and sixteen minutes later the forward made no mistake in heading in a brilliant cross from Ugo Njoku to put the hosts in front.

And in the 68th minute, Cynthia Aku doubled the lead off an Iroka Glory delivery.

The Edwin Okon led side would have had themselves blamed if the game had ended in a barren draw following their countless missed opportunities in the first 45 minutes.

Rivers Angels had to go in front the 10th minute when a penalty was awarded to the team after a Heartland defender, Prisca Okoro handled the ball inside the box.

But despite having it retaken, after goalkeeper Maryann Akingbade stepped off her line, Ojinma failed to convert the kick.

Ogebe, Ojinwa and Aku came close on several occasions in the first half but were unable to hit the back of the net.