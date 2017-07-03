Lawmaker Donates Grass Cutting Machine To School

The Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, has donated a set of grass cutting machine to County Grammar School, Ikwerre Etche.

Speaking during the presentation of the equipment at the school premises over the weekend, the lawmaker said the gesture was to identify with his alma mater as well as to give back to the school that played much role in his life.

The lawmaker who is representing Obio/Akpor Constituency 11 in the State House of Assembly urged the students to be committed to their studies in other to become good ambassadors of the school.

He commended the teachers of the school for their commitment to their jobs, adding that the quality of the students that passed out from the school speak volumes of their hard work and dedication to duty.

The lawmaker expressed confidence in the ability of the teachers to maintain the educational standard of the school adding that CGS Ikwerre/Etche was one of the famous schools in the state.

Earlier, the Principal, for Senior Secondary of CGS, Ikwerre/Etche, Mr. Anthony Mbomo thanked the lawmaker for the donation, and added that the gesture would boost the moral of the students in their academic pursuit in the school.

Mr. Mbomo, while assuring the lawmaker of adequate use of the machine, also called on other old boys of the school to emulate the lawmaker and extend their hands of fellowship to their alma mater.

Some of the students who spoke during the presentation commended the lawmaker for the visit, adding that the visit would inspire them to concentrate on their academic studies.