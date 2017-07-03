…Hails Victory At Tribunal

The Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA), Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, says his recent tribunal victory would spur him to do more as a legislator and Speaker of the Assembly, especially in promoting Governor Nyesom Wike’s NEW Rivers Vision for the development of the state.

Ibani gave the assurance last Thursday, when the Rivers State House of Assembly Press Corps paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt to congratulate him on his tribunal victory.

Ibani, the lawmaker representing Andoni Constituency in the State Assembly, said he had no doubt that the tribunal would affirm the mandate given to him by his constituents, adding that his people overwhelmingly voted him at the polls.

The Speaker, who dedicated his victory to the Almighty God, said the power to decide people’s destiny belongs to God only irrespective of one’s struggle on earth.

The lawmaker expressed the need for one to have trust and faith in God, saying that he was not disturbed as God was on his side.

Ibani also thanked Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for standing by him as earthly father in the matter.

He commended all the PDP supporters and stakeholders for their support and prayers in the matter, praying that God shall continue to protect the people’s mandate to the surprise of the enemies in the state and beyond.

The Speaker further thanked the Assembly Press Corps for their visit to celebrate the victory with him.

He urged the Assembly’s journalists to do their job diligently, nothing that the world depend on journalists for Information to reform the society and rid it of injustice.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Assembly Press Corps, Comrade Alwell ene said, the Press Corps members were in the Speaker office to congratulates him for his victory in tribunal.

Ene, who commended the Assembly Speaker for effective leadership in the House, expressed optimism that the tribunal victory would spurred him to deliver more dividends of democracy with the support of the legislative in the state.

Enoch Epelle