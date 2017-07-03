Guild Blames Building Collapse On Fake Materials

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), has identified the use of substandard building materials as a major factor responsible for incessant cases of building collapse in Nigeria.

The Chairman of Ikorodu, chapter of the guild, Mr Olajide Olayinka made this known last Thursday, while addressing newsmen in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Olayinka said that the guild would soon hold a seminar for steel manufacturers and construction professionals to discuss the way forward.

He said that, the seminar would focus on how to solve the issue of building collapse in the country, with particular focus on the use of standard building materials.

The seminar is tagged, “The Importance of Quality Flat Sheets and Steel Reinforcement Materials in the Construction Industry”.

The Tide source reports that the programme, slated for July 5,, would hold at Ikorodu Town Hall.

“The seminar aims at educating the public and the stakeholders on the need to take drastic measures in curbing building collapse.

“It will also inform them to ensure that only quality flat sheets and reinforcement materials are deployed in construction projects,” he said.

Olayinka said that the seminar would enable stakeholders to brainstorm on how to move the sector forward and how to implement various ideas gathered.

“Through the ideas from building professionals such as Quantity Surveyor, Architect and others, we would arrive at implementable plan of actions.’’

Olayinka said, the choice of Ikorodu as the location for the seminar was because major industries that manufacture flat sheets and reinforcement materials are situated in the area.

Our source said, that BCPG was founded in 2011 by a group of building professionals that were determined to put an end to the issue of building collapse in the society. The guild promotes acceptable building standards through public awareness campaign on best building practices and construction of structures.