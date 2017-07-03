Group Sensitises, Rehabilitates Drug Addicts In Onitsha

A group, Come Alive Initiative, has set up nine drug addicts in Onitsha, Anambra State for rehabilitation after going through months of sensitisation.

The Group’s National Co-ordinator, Mr Victor Enwezor, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Enugu last Sunday.

Enwezor was speaking on the sidelines of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He said youths addicted to drugs were fully rehabilitated after the organisation launched its continuous sensitisation campaign in Anambra more than a year ago.

The national co-ordinator said the NGO worked closely with a couple of faith-based rehabilitation homes in Lagos to take the drug addicts through a year-long rehabilitation course.

He said those rehabilitated were put through various skills acquisition programmes in the course of rehabilitation.

“We started the campaign two years ago in Onitsha Metropolis, Anambra State, with only two persons who came voluntarily for the counselling and rehabilitation.

“It is worthy of note that enrolling for our rehabilitation programme is voluntary, you have a choice, it is not compulsory.

“You must have made up your mind to quit hard drugs, which usually happens as a result of counselling and discussions that will make you see the vanity in the abuse or dependence on drugs and or other dangerous substances.

“So we started with only two persons, who completed the one year circle of the rehabilitation programme; and today, they are doing well, they are running their businesses smoothly.

“After the first edition, we left Onitsha with eight persons, seven of them have passed through the drug withdrawal stage of the programme and those of them who do not have any skill are already pursuing a skill acquisition programme.

“Only one of them dropped out of the rehabilitation programme; and the number has grown to 14 as at March, 2017; although we only have the facility to cater for 10 persons because of the slot given to us by the rehabilitation homes in Lagos,’’ Enwezor said.

He, however, said the NGO planned to extend the programme to other parts of the South East and subsequently to other parts of the country.

The UN declared June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

This year’s theme is: “Listen First – Listening to children and youth is the first step to helping them grow healthy and safe.’’

“It is an initiative to increase support for prevention of drug use that is based on science and is thus an effective investment in the well-being of children and youth, their families and their communities,’’ the UN said.