Gov Blames FG For Herdsmen, B’Haram Killings

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, says the Federal Government’s inaction was responsible for the lingering Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents’ killings in some parts of the country.

He said this when the Minister of Interior, Gen Abdulaham Danbazau (rtd) and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, visited him at Government House in Jalingo, the state capital.

Ishaku disclosed that he had complained to the Federal Government over the regrouping of Boko Haram terrorists in Suntai Daaji forest in Bali Local Government Area of the state over a year ago, but that no action had been taken.

The governor berated the Federal Government for not giving attention to crisis in other local government areas of his state.

He said, “Government cannot celebrate its victory over Boko Haram until the terrorists regrouping in Taraba are routed.

“The Federal Government must act fast to avoid a devastating crisis.

“Some of the crises being blamed on herdsmen in actual sense are not carried out by herdsmen but by terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.

“The Federal Government must be proactive in handling security issues.”