GDI Absolves Wike Over East-West Road

Asociopolitical organisation in Rivers State The Grassroot Development Initiative (UDI, has absolved Governor Nyesom Wike of blames on the condition of the Eleme/Akpajo axis of the East/West road.

Director General of the organization, Mr Bright Amaewhule who said this in an interview with newsmen at Ogu, headquarters of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, said that the road in question was that of the Federal Government.

Amaewhule said that Governor Wike, as a true Riversman, had mobilised companies operating within the area to construct the road but the efforts were thwarted by the Federal Government through some federal agencies .

He said that because of the exemplary performance of the governor within the last two years in office, the group decided to endorse him for a second term in office.

Amaewhule also called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) –led Federal Government to show proof of its performance in Rivers State within the last two years in office, stressing that Rivers people will not only vote against the APC in the state, but will ensure that the party never returns to power at the Federal level come 2019.

He said that GDI would continue to canvass for good governance and as well mobilise Rivers people to vote for Governor Wike during the 2019 Governorship elections.

Amaewhule used the occasion to commend Rt Hon Evans Bipi for the effective representation of the people of Ogu/Bolo in the Rivers State House of Assembly and urged for the continuous support of the people.