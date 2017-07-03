Forum Seeks Electoral Role For Women

Ahead of the 2019 general elections across the country, governments at all levels have been urged to create conducive environment for women participation in politics at all levels.

This was part of a resolution at the end of a- one day interactive stakeholders meeting on understanding UNSCR 1325, its implementation through the National Action Plan (NAP), women’s role in building peace in Rivers State on the platform of Women Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN) in Port Harcourt.

The resolution also condemned thuggery and ballot box snatching during elections in Nigeria, adding that this state of affairs will continue to dissuade women from voting or being voted for during elections.

While stressing the need for Nigeria to learn from Rwanda where women outnumbered men in the parliament, it stressed the need for the women to caution their children and wards against being used as thugs and militants by politicians during elections .

Other resolutions include the sensitisation and training of women on their rights, while a system of rewarding peaceful behaviours during elections be adopted in the country.

It also called for a system that would economically empower the womenfolk, while regular training and capacity building programme be organized for both men and women across the 23 local government areas.

In his lecture entitled: the Role of Women in Peace and Gender Studies, Dr Fidelis Allen, of University of Port Harcourt said that the numerical strength of women had conferred on them the power to determine who wins elections in the country.

Allen who is also the Director Rivers State Conflict Management Alliance, argued that until the women folk realized this, they would continue to play second fiddle in the Nigerian politics.

While regretting that the Nigerian society has failed over the years to recognise the role of women in conflict resolution, the university don also called on the women to improve their level of advocacy to bring a lasting peace to the society.