FCT DISCO Donates Books To School

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has donated 1,500 exercise books to pupils of LEA Primary and Nursery School, Wuse Zone 3, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

AEDC’s Managing Director, Mr Ernest Mupwaya, made the presentation in Abuja.

The Tide reports that, the exercise books which had pictures of various aspects of electrical accidents and how to avoid the accidents on its hard cover would be distributed to 350 pupils of the school.

The donation was part of AEDC‘s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the donation of the books was hinged on AEDC’s corporate objective of adding value to the community where it is conducting business.

He said that, the books would go a long way to help the pupils in the pursuit of their academic activities.

“Any corporate entity must survive on two cardinal objectives: the first objective, is that it must give value to the shareholders, the second objective is that it must give value to the community in which it is conducting business”.

According to him, the gesture was also part of the company’s contribution and investment in the future of the pupils.

“ Our electricity business is a long term business, and what we are doing today in a small way is to help invest in their future, these are our potential customers, these are the customers of tomorrow, we want to support in developing their future for greatness”.

According to him, AEDC had already procured about 20,000 of the books for distribution to schools in its catchment areas for 2017.

He said, the LEA school became the first beneficiary of the books because of its proximity to AEDC’S office.

He also said that plans were on to increase the quantity of the books to be procured and distributed in 2018.

“Next year, we may double or triple the number, our main objective is to cover our catchment area in which we are conducting business.

Mupwaya said that, the measure was also designed to inculcate the consciousness of electrical safety in the young ones.

This, he said, would further help in the dissemination of electrical safety tips to people related to the children.

“We want to provide electricity which is safe, for safety is number one among anything else.

“Number of accidents that has been experienced involved children, but it is also true that children learn very quickly.

“ If we share the knowledge of electricity safety tips with them, they will be able to transmit it to their parents, friends, brothers and sisters, neighbours and together we can build a very safe environment”.

Responding, the Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Theresa Atudume thanked the AEDC management for presenting the books to the children.

She said that the books would assist the pupils in their academic endeavours.

Atudume said that the books would be distributed equitably to all the children in the primary and nursery section of the school.

She also thanked AEDC for providing electricity safety tips on the hard cover of the books, saying that the pupils would be informed to help spread information on electricity safety.