Expert Seeks Policy For e-Waste Management

The National Secretary, Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), Mr Paul Akporowho, has urged the Delta State Government to formulate a policy to ensure proper management of e-waste in the State.

Akporowho told newsmen, Warri that such a policy had become necessary to address the indiscriminate dumping of electronic wastes in the state.

He said the state government should procure recycling and recovery equipment to convert such waste products into wealth.

The environmentalist noted that the Lagos State Government had taken such measure to properly manage e-waste in the state.

“Delta should emulate Lagos State in managing its electronic waste products.

“Here in Warri, you find electronic waste products everywhere and this is very worrisome.

“If there is a policy framework on ground, it will help in managing the situation; people will not dump such products indiscriminately.

“Discarded batteries, transmitters and other items are everywhere and people pick them, remove the useful parts and throw the rest into dump sites.

“The dump site at Orhe community on the Warri-Benin expressway is one of such sites. A lot of the waste contains harmful chemicals such as lead and mercury.

“When these chemicals contaminate the underground water, same could be consumed by human beings through boreholes. Overtime, it could affect the reproductive system and cause other health challenges”, he said.

Akporowho urged the state government to encourage the oil multinationals operating in the state to also have in place an effective e-waste management policy.

According to him, the oil companies also generate a lot of electronic waste materials.