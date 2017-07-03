Environmentalist Tasks Osinbajo On Gas Flaring

An environmentalist in the Niger Delta, Mr. Iniwo Wills has called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to use his executive order to declare December 31 2018 as deadline for end to gas flaring in the region.

Mr. Wills said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He said that an executive order was required to put an end to constant shifting of gas flaring deadlines since 1970.

The environmentalist also said that the Acting President could as well pronounce December 31, 2018 the final irreversible deadline for gas flaring if there are genuine and compelling factors that could make the earlier date unrealisable.

According to him, there is an urgent need for a compressive action to protect the environment and communities in the Niger Delta region.

Mr. Wills maintained that such action should be devoid of politics.

He stressed the need for governments at all levels to take a holistic action and approach to end pollution as well as penalise individuals and corporate executives, stressing that individuals and regulatory executives who have allowed the continual oil pollution to be accepted as normal flaring in Nigeria should be sanctioned.

Wills urged Osinbajo to direct the Ministries of Environment Petroleum Resources, Health and Niger Delta Affairs to immediately initiate the conduct of an Independent holistic study.

“The study should be conducted by respectable consortium of experts and technical organizations including UNDP and the WHO to ascertain the cumulative environmental, health and socio economic impact of oil and gas exploration on host and transit communities.

He urged governors of the affected Niger Delta states to stop paying lip-service to protection of the environment as had been in the past.

Wills also advised the Governors to begin to make the protection of communities and coastal environment their constitutional duty to the people of the region.