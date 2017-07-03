Electricity: Don Wants S’East To Exploit Coal

A university teacher, Prof. Val Ekechukwu, has urged the governments and people of the South-East States, to explore coal power generation to address the electricity challenge.

Ekechukwu of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, made the call in a presentation at a public discourse tagged “The Big Ideas Podium’’ in Enugu, Thursday.

The public discourse, with the theme “Electricity: Key Ingredient for Nigeria’s Economic Development and Unity’’, was orgainsed by African Heritage Institution (Afri-Heritage).

He said that, beside the sale of raw coal to interested countries and foreign companies, the abundant coal deposits in the zone could also be exploited for other technological advantages.

He noted that, the issue of epileptic power supply had become a huge embarrassment both to the people and governments of the zone, adding that, a “critical issue needs critical and one-stop solution’’.

“The issue of restructuring must start from restructuring the power sector in order to increase availability and efficiency of electricity supply.

“Our people and governments must muster the political will to restructure and give more people, corporate organisations and government the leeway to invest and get the volume of electricity needed in the country.’’

Ekechukwu, who is a Professor of Applied Energy, said that community-based grid systems would be more effective in places with clusters of industries.

“We need to have options for power and smaller units in renewable energies as well as small turbines is the way to go.’’

He urged the Federal Government to evolve a policy on energy-saving bulbs in order to enthrone the culture of saving power among Nigerians.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Afri-Heritage, Prof. Ufo Okeke-Uzodike, said that the Big Ideas Podium was conceived as a veritable forum where enlightened and intelligent minds come to discuss issues confronting the country and proffer solutions

Okeke-Uzodike said that the whole idea was to galvanise the people and governments to maintain critical thinking on how to implement or support implementation of programmes that drive development and change in the country.

The Tide source reports that, over 200 participants from the academia, professionals and government functionaries attended the forum.

Some of the participnats included, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank and Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku of the UNN.

African Heritage Institution (Afri-Heritage), formerly known as African Institute for Applied Economics (AIAE), undertakes economic discourses, conducts economics and political policy research, facilitates policy advocacy, training, networking and consulting services.