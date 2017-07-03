Cleric Scores Wike High On Human Capacity Building

A renowned clergyman in Rivers State, Prophet Chinecherem Oliwe, has scored Governor Nyesom Wike’s government high in the area of human capacity building in the past two years of the present administration and described his performance as remarkable.

“The Governor did excellently well in road construction, rehabilitation as well as infrastructural development, among others. He has also built 80 per cent of human capacity of which various empowerments have been given to some indigent persons across the state”, he said.

The cleric, who spoke to The Tide at Umuagbai-Ndoki, in Oyigbo LGA of the state recently, urged the governor to continue his visionary and purposeful leadership to better the lots of the citizenry.

According to him, “governing with the fear of God will attract enduring future for any organised society.

Oliwe, a presidential aspirant in the 2019 general elections under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), admonished Wike not to rely solely on the advice of his political advisers rather should device means to reach the people to always find out the true situation of things.

“You must sit down carefully and consistently in this crucial half of this administration to analyse whatever ideas that are brought to you by your advisers in order to ascertain whether they are beneficial to the people before you implement them or not”.

“Oliwe said that some advisers give ideas that are only beneficial to themselves, stressing, “let your advisers not derail you, let the word of God be perfect in your life”.

He further enjoined him to always keep to time and respect religious groups pointing out that, any government that neglects religious groups cannot succeed”.

Prophet Chinecherem reminded Wike that he might have over-zealous security personnel around him but cautioned the governor not to allow his office to override his sense of understanding and vision.

Bethel Sam Toby