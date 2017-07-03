Bread Consumers Decry Long Queues At PH Outlet

Many customers and shoppers have lamented the long queues usually experienced at the multi-shopping complex of the Market –Square on Sir Peter Odili Road in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt.

Speaking to The Tide last Friday, some of the customers who usually patronised the shopping complex to buy bread expressed worry over the long queue and hours spent waiting for bread from the shopping mall’s bakery.

Mr Andrew Okechukwu said that he usually comes to buy bread for his daily family consumption from the market-square but spent over three hours patiently waiting for the complete baked bread.

He stressed that his family preferred bread baked by the shopping mall to other bread in the market, adding, “my children don’t want to eat any bread apart from bread baked by the Market Square Bakery, despite the usual long hours spent waiting for their bread”.

He appealed to the owners of the shopping mall to rather expand their bread bakery production unit to easily make bread available to customers to avoid customers spending long hours waiting for bread.

Another customer, Mrs Gladys Diri said she and her family liked the bread baked by the shopping mall, but urged that some proactive steps be taken by the owners to enable the daily bakery to save families precious times.

Diri explained that she patronises the Market Square bread on daily basis only to meet long queue or perhaps given numbering tag of 120 or above but patiently she would sacrifice time and wait.

She called for improvement in the shopping mall service delivery capacity to save families dissipating their time and man hours for other productive engagements waiting for bread.

Also speaking to The Tide reporter, another customer, Faraday Briggs said he came from Aggrey Road to buy the shopping mall’s bread for his family’s use on daily basis, but he experienced that the shopping mall was actually discouraging him from coming to the place to buy bread.

He said the workers of the bakery production unit limited the number of bread customers purchased to either two or three loaves.

Briggs called for improved service delivery and expanision of the bakery production unit of the shopping mall to accommodate the daily demand of customers.

Reacting, a staff of the shopping mall simply identified as Mr Tunde said the shopping mall is doing its best to meet the daily demand of bread by customers and assured of improved service delivery.

Philip Okparaji