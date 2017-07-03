Bipi Explains Thanksgiving

The Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly and member, representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency, Rt. Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi, has given reasons for organising his election victory/thanksgiving service recently at St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.

Bipi, in his thanksgiving remarks at the church auditorium, said it was in fulfillment of a solemn vow he made to appreciate God in the congregation of the people and give Him all the glory for the great things He has done and still doing in his life.

According to him, the day after his victorious court ruling in Abuja, the spirit led him straight to this auditorium where he poured his profound gratitude to God.

The lawmaker opined that some persons might be wondering as to why the thanksgiving service is holding now, but that God who knows the heart of mankind had since accepted his thanksgiving, adding that “let His name alone be praised”.

He used the forum to thank the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, whom he described as a leader indeed for the love, care and understanding to him and his family, and commended him for his laudable achievements in his NEW Rivers Vision.

Bipi noted that the on-going construction of Government Secondary School, Ogu, that was completely demolished by the previous administration, the elevation of the traditional stool of Ogu to first class and the sandfilling project at Olomubie are some of the milestone projects embarked upon in his constituency and thanked him for the feat.

The Chief Whip also lauded former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, for playing the role of biological parents and for being part of his success story in life.

He also thanked his constituents for their efforts in the fight to institute a strong democratic culture in Rivers State, saying their belief in the strong electionerring process culminated in the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

Bipi urged them to remain focused and steadfast to enjoy the benefits of democracy.

The Bishop, Diocese of Okrika, Rt. Revd. Tubokosemie Abere who officiated at the service with the topic, “The Joy of Thanksgiving” stressed the importance of giving thanks to God for his love towards us. Dignitaries from all walks of life graced the occasion.

Collins Barasimeye