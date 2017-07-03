‘Arewa Quit Notice’ll Not Affect Nigeria’s Economy’

The President of the Forum of South South Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (FOSSCCIMA) and the Vice President of Nigeria Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Prince Billy Harry, has opined that the quit notice given to the Igbos by the Arewa youths will have no negative impact on the economy.

Harry who was reacting to the quit notice, while speaking to airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, noted that such quit notice will never be a threat to the Ibo businessmen.

According to him, the Ibos have investments all over the world, even to the remotest part where many will not dare to go, and have survived.

“The Ibo traders and investors are hard working and fearless, and so the threat for them to leave the northern part of Nigeria will not make them to close their business.

“However, the situation calls for carefulness and watchfulnss. No one should be asked to quit the place he chooses to stay because we all live together and complement one another.

“Nigerians should live together, and we are a federating nation, and if there is anything that will make us separate, it should be by dialogue and be peaceful without any violence”, he said.

The Chambers of Commerce boss, however condemned the quit notice given to the Ibos by the Arewa Youths, describing it as a treasonable offence to the whole country.

He also urged security agents to question some Arewa elders who showed up in the media to clarify and justify issues about the quit notice so given.

Corlins Walter