Wizkid Wins 2017 BET Award

Nigeria’s brightest music act, Wizkid recently won Best International Act, Africa at the 2017 edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award. The ‘Come Closer Crooner beat his Nigerian counterparts, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Davido and other African artistes like Aka (South Africa), Babes Wodumo (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa) and Stonebwoy-(Ghana) to grab the honour.

This honour will make Wizkid the first African artiste to win the Best International Act Africa twice. He first won the award in 2012. Wizkid was billed to perform at the Bet Awards weekend for the Bet Experience.

The music super star will release his sophomore album on July 14th, 2017, the long awaited album is titled “Sounds from the Other Side” (SFTOS), the project will have a good number of international features.

However, Beyonce took all the plaudits at the event snagging four awards for best female R and B/Pop artiste, Video of the Year and Video Director of the Year for “Sorry” and album of the year.

Remy ma beat rival, Nicki Minaj to the best female Hip Hop artiste crown while Migos won the Best Group Award and best collaboration went to chance the Rapper and 2 Chainz for “No Problem”.

In the acting categories, Taraji P. Henson won the award for Best actress, Mahershala Ali won the best actor award, while Oscar winning film “Hidden figures won the best movie award.