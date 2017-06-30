Why We Endorse Wike For Second Term -Ogoni Leaders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from the four local government areas of Ogoni, comprising Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme have expressed their endorsement of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term due to his outstanding performance.

The Ogoni PDP leaders made their stance public in a communique read by former Senator representing Rivers South East, Senator Lee Maeba, in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area.

In the communiqué, the Ogoni leaders declared: “That given the outstanding performance of His Excellency, the governor and his galvanising prowess for the interest of the state, we the Ogoni people in the PDP unanimously urge him to present himself for a second term in office as the Governor of Rivers State in 2019.

“That we encourage all Ogoni sons and daughters to give unalloyed support and continuous solidarity to the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike for the sustenance of his developmental strides in Ogoniland.”

The Ogoni PDP leader resolved that they will never allow the rigging of elections in Ogoni land with the use of the military and other security agencies.

They said: “That never again shall we allow the military, the police and other security agencies to intimidate and influence the outcome of any election in all the four LGAs of Ogoniland. The will of the people must prevail and their votes must count.”

They condemned the usage of the military, the police and other security agencies during the last December 10, 2016 rerun legislative elections to impose unpopular representatives against the wishes of the people of Ogoniland.

Those who signed the communiqué include Senator Lee Maeba, Monday Ngbor, all former commissioners and current special advisers under the present government, Secretary to Rivers State Government, Kenneth Kobani, all former PDP federal and state lawmakers, current and local government caretaker chairmen, among others.