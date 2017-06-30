Verify Your Allocations Or Lose Out, IMSG Tells Allottees

Determined to beat the deadline for the development of Okigwe International Regional Cattle Market in Imo State, government has finally warned the previous allottees to formally present their original allocation documents for verification or face revocation, even as both the committee and investors resolved on way forward.

Chairman of the Committee on Okigwe Regional Cattle Market Development, Hon. (Nze) CJK Chinedo who gave the charge recently while addressing some of the investors at Okigwe said, government will not tolerate any delay or acts that may contradict the specified terms of reference towards achieving the set goals.

Nze Chinedo disclosed that the 9-man committee upon their inauguration barely one month ago commenced immediate sensitisation of the renewed project, through the mass media to enlighten investors on the present government’s commitment to make the market functional.

He reiterated that the committee will not compromise their status, rather to work towards the physical development of the market based on earlier arrangements with developers in addition to previous fees as receipted. Responding to questions from the investors present, the chairman expressed dissatisfaction that the large market site which accommodated well over 30 trailer load of cows at one trip was allowed to be wasted by previous administrations since 1996, but re-assured the allottees of Governor Okorocha’s readiness to make the area a full- blown commercial city.

He stressed that genuine developers will not regret their investment, except those that fail to meet up the specified time frame for the completion of structures alongside verifications adding that areas mapped out for verification include, Churches, schools, residential, among others.

The chairman recalled that the market started several years before some of today’s functional markets in the state like, Malaysia market in Obowo LGA and declared that the committee adopted the option ‘first come, first served’ strategies to facilitate its quick realisation. “We are not consultants but serious minded people committed to the development of the market and will allocate spaces to development-conscious investors, assist them in retaining the old allotment fees since most people paid in 2007. Past government’s lack of commitment affected development, but this committee is ready to make things happen. Demarcation of potions, roads and allocation to old and new ones commences without delay” Nze Chinedo stated.

Contributing, a committee member, Nze Ash Oguike said he was motivated to accept the government appointment based on the caliber and business driving ideology of the Chairman Nze CJK, adding that verification of documents will be foreclosed as allocation of spaces will commence shortly.