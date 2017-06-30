The Riddles Of Federal Roads

I have always heard people complain about the deplorable state of Eleme/ Onne axis of the East/West Road. A friend working with an oil servicing company in Onne cannot stop lamenting the ordeal she and her colleagues pass through daily to go to work and return home. Most of the time, she leaves the house before 6:00AM to be able to negotiate the bad road and get to the office in good time. While she is lucky sometimes, she is often caught up in the traffic caused by the terrible roads, making her to arrive late at her work place.

Last week, I had a personal experience of what my friend and other road users go through every day on this road. We were in an Eleme bound bus. It was a smooth journey until we got to Akpajo junction. Initially, we thought it was the usual rush hour traffic but lo and behold, it was a gridlock. The Elelenwo/Akpajo/Eleme/Onne stretch of the East/West Road was completely blocked, causing traffic jam for about six hours. Thus, we spent over a quarter of the day on a journey of less than 30 minutes.

It is a shame that an important road as this should be allowed to remain in such a deplorable state year in, year out. This is a road that leads to key companies to the nation’s economy. Yet, the Federal Government is not bothered that the poor state of the road results to poor productivity as immeasurable man-hours are lost in traffic, while the national economy suffers incalculable losses as a result.

But for the prompt intervention of the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the country would have been today counting her losses as a result of an industrial action embarked upon by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Drivers(PTD) branch, few days ago, over the terrible spots of the roads leading to depots and tank farms on the East/West road and Port Harcourt /Aba road.

According to the State Chairman of PTD, Comrade Lucky Etuokwu, the deplorable condition of the roads has led to loss of lives, damages to the drivers’ trucks, including loss of products and many more.

Kudos to the governor, who barely 24 hours into the strike, surmoned a meeting of the leadership of NUPENG. He nipped the industrial action in the bud and promised to visit the bad roads and commence filling the very bad spots. Recall that that was not the first time tanker drivers and oil company workers were down-tooling over the poor state of the road.

According to Etuokwu, his union had repeatedly appealed to the Federal Government to fix these federal roads, which he described as death traps, all to no avail.

Indeed, the Federal Government has not lived up to expectation on matters of road construction and maintenance. Virtually all the federal roads, all the high ways in the country are in sorry state.

From Onitsha/Enugu/Port Harcourt roads to Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, East/West Road to Okene/Lokoja/Abuja Road, the story is the same. There are death traps everywhere. They become more dangerous in the rainy season as vehicles break down; heavy-duty trucks overturn or get stuck in the mud. Criminals also take advantage of the bad sections of the roads to ambush road users plying the routes.

The worst thing is that every year, billions of naira are budgeted for road construction and maintenance, yet there is little or no evidence of the money spent. Not even the setting up of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), charged with the responsibility of adequate maintenance of federal roads could help the matter.

Governors on the other hand, hide under the excuse that the roads belong to the Federal Government to neglect the roads. The structure of road ownership and maintenance has always been a controversial matter. The policy that the three tiers of government have responsibility for roads development and maintenance though in place, the execution of the arrangement has not been without hitches.

Neither the federal, state nor local government consistently maintains its own share of the roads, often leading to overlapping of duties, conflict and eventual neglect.

It is, therefore, pertinent that the authorities heed the advice of the former Military President, Gen Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) on the issue of road ownership in the country. On his Eid-el-Fitri message to Muslims on Monday, he said, among other issues on restructuring that, “Even the idea of having federal roads in towns and cities has become outdated and urgently needs revisiting.

“This means we need to tinker with our Constitution to accommodate new thoughts that will strengthen our nationality”.

The sooner this wise advice is acted upon, the better for the country. Let the states assume ownership of the roads so that the citizens can demand responsibilities from their governors on their maintenance.

Calista Ezeaku