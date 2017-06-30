…Tasks Airlines On Debts’ Clearance

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr Saleh Dunoma, has urged airlines operators to pay the authority all outstanding debts owed her.

He said that FAAN, as a parastatal of the Federal Government, depended on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for maintenance and semi-capital projects.

Dunoma who made this known when he hosted members of the Senate Committee on Aviation on a working visit in Lagos, said that the authority was experiencing a lot of problems due to the dwindling capacity of airlines to handle passengers.

He said that passengers were often distressed, and that this created problem for the authority, adding that they need the assistance and support of the Senate in order to improve service delivery in the aviation industry.

The FAAN boss appealed to the committee to assist the authority in getting dedicated power lines, pointing out that this will go a long way in addressing the issue of incessant power outage at the airports, which he said had been a huge source of concern to the authority.

He also appealed to the Senate Committee for assistance in appropriation to connect the existing terminal of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport with the new terminal being constructed by the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC).

The Senate committee which was led by Ibu Na’alah, however, apologised on behalf of the chairman of the committee, Senator Mohammad Adamu Alero, who was unavoidably absent.

He said that their visit to Lagos was not to indict anyone or engage in marathon inspection of airport facilities, but to have an honest heart-to-heart talk with chief executives and to see how the sector could be moved forward.