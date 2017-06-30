Sekibo Urges Calm Over Tribunal’s Verdict …Goes On Appeal

Following the declaration by the Rivers State National/State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Rivers East Senatorial District in the December 10, 2016 National Assembly rerun election in the State,Chief Andrew Uchendu was winner of the election, Counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, Mr D. C. Denwigwe (SAN) has said that Sekibo remains the Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District until the determination of the case at the Appeal Panel.

Denwigwe explained that it was strange in law that the court would rely on the report of the police rather than relying on the report of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in determining the outcome of an election.

Reacting to the tribunal’s decision, Wednesday, George Thompson Sekibo urged the electorate to remain steadfast in their iary to restore his stolen mandate support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), just as he reaffirmed his confidence in the ability of the judiciary to restore his stolen mandate.

His words: “I will appeal the verdict of the Rivers election petitions tribunal sitting in Abuja which upturned my victory at the December 10th rerun legislative elections in the state.”

The senator stated that he was aware that Rivers people, and particularly the people of Rivers East Senatorial District, who came out to vote overwhelmingly for the PDP, were not happy with the judgment, describing it as a battle that must be won by the PDP.

While expressing optimism that he would overcome and be victorious in the appeal, Sekibo said he expected the Appeal Panel to appraise the facts of the matter and give the true judgment.