RSU Students Hail e-Voting System

As the global society gets closer to the appreciation and usage of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools, its outcome has continued to be commended among users.

The latest came from the students of Rivers State University (RSU), last Friday after the successful e-voting system that produced a new body of the Students Union Government (SUG).

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt,Wednesday one of the students, Emperor Nnaoma, said that the e-voting system was a key factor in the smooth process of the exercise.

He noted that the outcome would have been counter-productive, if it was conducted. Nnaoma pointed out that the powers that be would have also hijacked the process to the detriment of the students.

The 400-level law students, was of the view that e-voting system should be adopted to other similar processes in the nation, not only to avoid chaos but to enhance smooth electoral system. Another student, Geoffery Amadi, who praised the initiators of the e-voting formular, said it was second to none, sequel to its accuracy and devoid of mal-practice.

He pointed out that the electronic voting system, calmed the SUG election, as students were busy voting via the cell phones and other internet enabled devices.

On how to improve on the e-voting system, a student who gave his name as Comrade Godwin Maduagu, called on the school management to endeavour to free the sites on election day.

The student cum comedian also wants the handlers of the site to ensure that subsequent exercises are conducted at particular centre or unit.

Maduagu argued that the idea of voting from every point was not the best as it has the tendency of tainting the process.

Earlier, he has called on the SUG President-elect, Comrade Bestman Azunwu to among other things, think on how best to encourage ICT usage among the students, as he wished him successful tenure in office.

The Tide was also told that the site was hacked by some students.