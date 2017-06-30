Rivers Bread Sellers Elect New Officers

The Bread Sellers Association of Nigeria (BSAN), Rivers State chapter, has elected new officers to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

This followed the election of Mr Sample Sigara as the association’s State Chairman recently.

Sigara in his remark after the election promised to carry members of the association along in the running of the affairs of bread dealers.

“I look forward to the unity and progress of the association because where there is no unity, there will be no progress”, he said.

According to him, it was not enough for him and others to have been voted into positions of trust, even as he said the success of the organisation depended on all.

Also speaking, General Secretary of the association, Comrade Goodluck Nwanodi advised the newly elected president to engage relevant authorities to ensure that bread was affordable in the state.

“I am urging the leadership to see how they can run an all-inclusive government in order to make the price of bread affordable to buyers”, he said.

He further called on the new executive to work together with the master bakers association in the state to stabilise the price of the product.