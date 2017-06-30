Rivers Badminton Players Seek Govt’s Support

Rivers State badminton players have appealed to the state government to open the Alfred Diette Spiff Sports Complex to enable them have proper training against the forthcoming national youth game scheduled to hold in Septmebr 2017 in Ilorin, Kwara State.

One of the state’s badminton players, Barimedum Gift who made the appeal Monday, during a chat with Tidesports shortly after their training exercise at the Basketball pitch, Niger/Bende Streets Port Harcourt, said that since the closure of the Alfred Diette Sports Complex for renovation, the athletes are having serious challenges in training.

According to the athlete, if the Government could open the training venue for them to go about their normal training exercise it would enable them (athletes) to prepare adequately for the task ahead and as well boost their spirit to achieve the set target at the competition.

She also appealed to the state government through the ministry of sports to provide training facilities and equipment for effective training and preparation for the youth games and subsequent competitions.

Earlier, a male badminton athlete in the state, Foster Davis, has pleaded with the government to extend their sports development programmes to the sport (badminton) in order to develop it to the desired height in the state.

Davis said that the skills are there, but, there is no motivation on the part of sports ministry.

We have the skills but those things that will make the skill come into play are lacking.

These young talented players further said that they ready to represent the state in any competition if the needed support and motivation would be provided.

Etengo, Dimkpa Lazarus