‘Registration Of More Parties, Good For Nigeria’

A public affairs analyst, Chief Sunnie Chukumele, has described the registration of more political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a good omen for the nation’s political development.

Chief Chukumele who said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, said that the situation would help to advance Nigerians multi party democracy.

“You know that Nigeria is running a multi-party system. So if more parties are registered, it gives room for the accommodation of more interests”, he said.

He also said that INEC has the power to register political parties that meet the right conditions, adding that it could be that the successful ones have met the conditions.

Chukumele said that since politics in Nigeria is not for service, but business, there is the possibility that more parties would apply for registration.

“I forsee a situation where more parties will emerge, because as you know politics in Nigeria is business and not sacrifice.

“So some members of the two major parties who feel that they are not getting their own share of the national cake will like to move out and form their own”, he said.

He also said that the impact of the newly registered parties on the political scene of the country would depend on those behind them, but added that the possibility of the newly registered parties overwhelming the two established ones, such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) may not be there for now.

It would be recalled that INEC recently registered over nine political parties in the country.