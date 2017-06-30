Police Task Residents On Peace In Enugu

The Police in Enugu State, have urged the residents to maintain the existing peace by shunning rumours and other acts capable of truncating the peace in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the appeal in a statement issued to newsmen last Saturday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said the command was collaborating with relevant stakeholders, including sister security agencies for a safe and secured environment.

He warned that no act of lawlessness or taking laws into hands by any group or persons would be tolerated by the command.

Reacting to rumour that Adani Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area was deserted due to alleged attack on some cows owned by herdsmen at Adani forest, Amarizu said the incident was the handiwork of some mischief-makers.

“These mischief-makers allegedly shot and killed some cows and shared their meat inside the forest on June 21.

“They allegedly injured a pastoralist, who is now responding to treatment at Our Lady of Health of the Sick Hospital, Adani.

“The command maintains that the situation never gave rise to panic, disturbance or people deserting the community.

“The people are going about their normal lawful businesses; while social and business activities are much alive in the community.

“The community leaders and the Sarkin Fulani of Uzo-Uwani, Alhaji Mohammad Tijani, are meeting with a view to resolving the issues.

“The suspects in the alleged dastardly act have been identified for necessary action,’’ the PPRO said.

He urged the people not to take laws into their hands, but report any issue to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.