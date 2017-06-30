Party Scribe Predicts More Defections To PDP

The Rivers State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Sam Okpoko, has predicted mass defection from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okpoko stated this in an interview with newsmen in Ogu, headquarters of Ogu/Bolo local government area.

The PDP scribe also described the APC as a deceitful party.

According to him, Rivers people and other Nigerians are yet to see the fulfillment of APC’s campaign promises, stressing that the situation would ensure the mass defections of its supporters to the PDP.

Okpoko, who was at the thanksgiving service of the Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Evans Bipi, said that the lawmaker has brought good tidings to his constituency.

He cited the number of development projects currently being executed by the state Government in Ogu/Bolo as evidence of good representation by Rt. Hon. Bipi.

Okopko said that his party would continue to present credible candidates in all elections to Rivers people, stressing that the situation is to sustain the enviable records of achievements of the party in all areas of development.

Okpoko commended the people of Ogu/Bolo State Constituency for their support to Evans Bipi and urged its sustainance.