New MMIA’s Car Park To Take 1,500 Vehicles

The multi-storey car park built at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, will accommodate over 1,500 vehicles, the General Manager Corporate Affairs of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Yakubu Dati, has said.

The Corporate Affairs boss of FAAN in a press statement stated that the project which was constructed under Private Public Partnership (PPP) by a concessionaire was built to complement other facilities at the premier airport.

According to him, the car park was conceived to improve facilitation at the airport where a new international terminal is under construction with the attendant increase in passenger and cargo traffic.

He said efforts were on-going to train personnel that would work at the new terminal to facilitate and familarise themselves with the new technologies to be installed at the airport.

Acording to him, investment in human capital development has become imperative to align personnel with best global practices and procedures in airport management.

Dati maintained that car park would enable Nigerians have a feeling of the state-of-the-art airport facility, adding that a link bridge would be constructed to connect the old international terminal with the new complex, to enable passengers process their arrival and departure protocols.

On the personnel requirements, Dati said FAAN was building manpower to service the facilities, adding that about 1,500 additional staff would be engaged to complement existing staff and structure of the airport.

Corlins Walter