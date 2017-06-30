Nasarawa Constructs Five e-Libraries

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Sustainable Development Goasls (SDGs), Alhaji Salisu Raj, says the government has constructed five e-Libraries to accommodate 900 users and connect one million homes.

Raj made the disclosure last Wednesday during a hand-over of the e-Library in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

He said the e-libraries in Lafia and Keffi local Government areas were designed to accommodate 300 readers at a time while those in Akwanga, Karu and Nasarawa local governments would accommodate 100 readers at a time.

“The engineering concept adopted for the construction of the e-libraries took into cognisance the cosmopolitan nature of Keffi and Lafia and designed to accommodate about 300 readers at a time.

“Those in Akwanga, Karu and Nasarawa towns are projected to accommodate about 100 readers each at a time,’’ he said.

It will be recalled that sometime in 2013, the governor approved and directed the Project Support Unit (PSU) of the SDGs to handle the construction of the e-libraries in the state.

“This approval was given due to the quest of the state government to restore and reinvigorate the lost reading culture and to also cater for the digital need of all citizens of Nasarawa State,’’ he said.

Raj added that though the task of building the e-libraries was initially a challenge but the PSU were able to overcome all obstacles, complete the projects and efficiently maintain them for three years before handing over for public use.

He added that the beauty and advantage of the e-libraries was that apart from 900 readers who could occupy and use the e-libraries at a time, about a million could also use them from their respective homes.

“The e-libraries can be accessed from anywhere in the world provided you are registered with the Nasarawa State e-library.

“At a time, these five e-libraries can accommodate 900 readers but that is not the end, if you are registered, you can access our portal from anywhere”.