Mayor Of Houston Honours Clarion Chukwurah

Veteran actress, Clarion Chukwurah, has been honoured by the Mayor of Houston. The mother of ace music video producer, Clarennce Peters, was awarded the City of Houston Humanitarian Proclamation Award by the mayor of Houston.

She shared the news via instagram on June 27, 2017 after receiving the award at the Hilton Houston Galleria on June 23, 2017.

Full of excitement and undying thanks to God, she wrote “Received the city of Houston Humanitarian Proclamation Award from the mayor of Houston at the Ugo Sunday Foundation Inc BE Lifted Gala night at the Hilton Houston Galleria on June 23rd 2017 one year after receiving same from the New York State Senate. To Almighty God be the Glory, Amen.

Recall that last year, Clarion who tied the knot with Anthony Boyd received similar award from the New York Senate, an unashamed humanitarian, she has also been recognized by the United Nations as a peace ambassador for her Charity works across Africa.