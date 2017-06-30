‘Lack Of Tournaments Hindering Scrabble’s Growth’

The President-elect of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) board, Suleiman Gora, in Abuja on Tuesday said lack of tournaments have continued to hinder the sport’s growth in the country.

Gora told newsmen that this situation had hindered the development of young scrabble players.

“By our calendar, the national body is expected to hold two championships in a year, while it is expected that every zonal representative on the board should orgainse at least one championship in his or her zone.

“It is also expected that every scrabble association in the states should organise at least one tournament in their state.

“But in the last four years, we did not get tournaments anywhere.

“Unlike in those days of the past, we used to have the Warri Open, Benin Open, Port Harcourt Open, as well as in Ibadan, Lagos, Kano and Abuja. But now, it is a different scenario,’’ he said.

Gora then called on the sport’s stakeholders and other scrabble lovers to support the game through the hosting of tournaments.

“I have discovered that the only people who can develop scrabble are those who are playing scrabble or those that have passion for the game.

“Therefore, we should go back home and think of how to develop the game in our states.

“States should organise scrabble tournaments which can bring players from their states together, to train them to maturity,” he said.

Gora pointed out that this was the only way to ensure the game’s growth and build young players who would take over from the older athletes.

“There are three ways we can contribute to scrabble: playing the game, sponsoring it, and administering it. If we put these three things together, we will improve the game.

“We have not been doing enough to bring up those who are behind us. So, if you are fortunate to have money, try to nurture at least one person,’’ he said.