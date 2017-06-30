Kate Henshaw Laments High Cost Of Food Stuffs

The rising cost of foodstuffs in Nigeria is a cause of concern to many so much so that many have taken to social media to share their thoughts. Popular actress, Kate Henshaw appears to be leading the charge.

Most Nigerians have come out to complain about the high costs of food commodities in recent times with the prices of staple foods such as rice, beans and garri at a record high, the present government has been lambasted by many.

Actress Kate Henshaw took to her twitter account to share a list of prices of foodstuffs currently and some of the reactions were hilarious.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbe promised that the Federal Government would intervene to make the prices reduce drastically.

The federal government will intervene on the prices of rice and other commodities, intervention would be spelt out for all Nigerians. We are talking to farmers to ensure that the prices are drastically reduced, Government has also put in place different measures aimed at making farming encouraging”, he said.