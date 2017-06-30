Institute Hails Executive Orders’ Endorsement …Says It’ll Boost Nigeria’s Economy

The Chartered Institute of Financial and Investment Analysts of Nigeria (CIFIAN) says the signing of executive orders for ease of doing business in Nigeria by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will usher the country into a new era of celebration and economic boom.

The Registrar of the institute, Dr Olusegun Moses Agoro, said this at the 11th induction ceremony of the institute in Port Harcourt.

Dr Agoro who also doubles as the Secretary of Council called for the involvement of the institute in the management of the country’s economy.

“The cloud for national prosperity is forming. Most recently, the acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, signed the various executive orders for ease of doing business, this is very remarkable and timely.

“By forethought, this event will usher us into this new era of celebration as a nation”, he said.

Also speaking, Dr Godfrey Omojefe allied with the call for the involvement of the institute in the management of the nation’s economy.

Dr Omojefe who was elected as the Port Harcourt Chapter chairman of the institute said that it was the role of CIFIAN to analyse the usefulness of every fund made available to a particular sector of the economy.

He said that the institute was not only waxing stronger but making useful contribution toward the growth and development of the economy.

The CIFIAN chairman said that his administration would focus on ways of bringing together all stakeholders, associates and fellows with the view to brainstorming on ways of moving the institute forward.